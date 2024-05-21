Head to Head Comparison: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) versus Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) and Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Telos and Eviation Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 3 3 0 2.50 Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telos currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given Telos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telos is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -22.22% -22.69% -17.72% Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Telos and Eviation Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.1% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Telos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Telos has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telos and Eviation Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $139.78 million 1.95 -$34.42 million ($0.44) -8.64 Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eviation Aircraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telos.

Summary

Telos beats Eviation Aircraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics solution, which is a threat feed source of global Internet Protocol addresses known to engage in potentially malicious activity, including mass scanning and generic opportunistic attacks; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyberattack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. In addition, the company provides IDTrust360, an enterprise digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX, a touchless fingerprint biometric solution for mobile devices. Further, it offers secure mobility solutions that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concerns across and beyond the enterprise; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and services for defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. Telos Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

