Head-To-Head Survey: True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX)

True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) and Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of True Drinks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of Bright Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares True Drinks and Bright Green’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio True Drinks $1.95 million 280.51 -$3.88 million $0.01 11.00 Bright Green N/A N/A -$13.13 million ($0.08) -2.80

Profitability

True Drinks has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Green. Bright Green is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than True Drinks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares True Drinks and Bright Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets True Drinks -255.80% N/A -165.86% Bright Green N/A -101.64% -57.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for True Drinks and Bright Green, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score True Drinks 0 0 0 0 N/A Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

True Drinks has a beta of 10.9, meaning that its share price is 990% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Green has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

True Drinks beats Bright Green on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc. markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as True Drinks, Inc. and changed its name to True Drinks Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. True Drinks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

