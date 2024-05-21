Hello Group (MOMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect Hello Group to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Hello Group has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts expect Hello Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hello Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Hello Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

