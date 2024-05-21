Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.67

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.67 and traded as high as C$1.73. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 84,370 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital upped their target price on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.45. The stock has a market cap of C$167.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 42.36% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of C$22.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.30373 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

