High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.18. 441,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 572,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of High Tide in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

High Tide Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.43 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in High Tide by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,558,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 184,280 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,134,000. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

