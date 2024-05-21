Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF (TSE:HXQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$71.85 and last traded at C$72.10. 20,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 17,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$72.17.
Horizons NASDAQ-100 Index ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.71.
