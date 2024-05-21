Huize (HUIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 23rd. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huize had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $33.24 million for the quarter.

Huize Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of HUIZ stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. Huize has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Huize Company Profile

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

