Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.01

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and traded as high as $56.10. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 613 shares trading hands.
Hyundai Motor Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.
About Hyundai Motor
Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the AZERA, SONATA, VELOSTER, i30, ELANTRA, ACCENT, i20, and i10 names; SUVs under the TUCSON, SANTA FE, KONA, PALISADE, CRETA, and VENUE names; commercial vehicles under the STARIA, H-1, and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 6, IONIQ 5, NEXO, SANTA FE Hybrid, SONATA Hybrid, AZERA Hybrid, KONA Electric, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Hybrid, and i30 Hybrid names.
