Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 197,183 Shares

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $108,450.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,179,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,598,745.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,855.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Hyzon Motors Trading Down 3.5 %

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.11. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,242,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 197,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HYZN

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.