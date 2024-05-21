Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Director Gary Kremen Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) Director Gary Kremen purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,161.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Identiv Price Performance

NASDAQ:INVE opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Identiv, Inc. has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INVE shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the third quarter worth $829,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Identiv by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 426,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Identiv by 74.6% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,098 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Identiv by 34.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Featured Articles

