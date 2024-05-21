IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Director Bruce L. Claflin Sells 200 Shares of Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $530.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $511.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 264.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,675.3% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

