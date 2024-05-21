Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 339,023 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 299,827 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,558,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Illumina by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $108.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

