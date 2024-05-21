Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $461.39

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 461.39 ($5.86) and traded as high as GBX 523.01 ($6.65). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 511 ($6.49), with a volume of 217,044 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.90) price objective on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Impax Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Impax Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of £653.16 million, a P/E ratio of 1,703.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 461.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 483.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 5.08%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider William Simon O’Regan purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £58,630 ($74,517.03). In other news, insider William Simon O’Regan acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 451 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £58,630 ($74,517.03). Also, insider Julia Bond acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.52) per share, for a total transaction of £23,870 ($30,338.08). 19.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Stories

