Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $29.90. 3,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) by 122.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned approximately 7.85% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

