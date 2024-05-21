Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,415 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.82% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

PAPR stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.