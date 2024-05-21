Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Holdings Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 49,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IBKR opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $125.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $98.26. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

