International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 3,287 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 4,906.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.9% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,162,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.1 %

UHS stock opened at $181.46 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.90 and a 52-week high of $183.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.