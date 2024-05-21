International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after purchasing an additional 623,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,302,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $164.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.40 and a 52 week high of $237.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,744.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 689 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $111,218.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,744.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,380 shares of company stock worth $9,803,625 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.