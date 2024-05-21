Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given New $740.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $720.00 to $740.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $664.77.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $670.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 1-year low of $400.22 and a 1-year high of $671.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $634.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock worth $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuit by 5.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 17,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intuit by 174.5% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intuit by 977.7% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

