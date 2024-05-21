Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $625.00 to $670.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intuit traded as high as $671.49 and last traded at $669.80, with a volume of 413989 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $661.18.

Get Intuit alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $664.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total transaction of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $634.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $618.09. The company has a market capitalization of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.