Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 10,434 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 488% compared to the average daily volume of 1,775 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 327,152 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Ring Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ring Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 627,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 60,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

REI stock opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $378.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.39 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ring Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

