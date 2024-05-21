Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 48,804 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 48% compared to the typical daily volume of 32,887 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE NCLH opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,582,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 879,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269,849 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth $1,824,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 625,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after purchasing an additional 135,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

