iQIYI Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 12,353 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,678 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 119,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Friday. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.18.

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.23. iQIYI has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.47.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

