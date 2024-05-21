IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.57.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IQVIA

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $230.09 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.33 and its 200 day moving average is $228.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.