iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Shares Down 0.7%

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.01. 1,464 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.34.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

