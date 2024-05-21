iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.25. Approximately 11,504 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 37,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.86 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

About iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

