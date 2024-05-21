Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $77.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of ITRN opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $31.01. The company has a market cap of $553.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

