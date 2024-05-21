Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, May 23rd

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Thursday, May 23rd. The 1-60 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, May 23rd.

Shares of Jaguar Health stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. Jaguar Health has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 million during the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 642.15% and a negative net margin of 377.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

