Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 20,699 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,587 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $253,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,084 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $947.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,002.18.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

