Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,527 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Workday alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Workday by 37.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,425,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,802,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,205,000 after purchasing an additional 326,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $259.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $261.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.04 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.