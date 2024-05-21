Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 19,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,566,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,584 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,218,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 509.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,554,000 after buying an additional 1,449,905 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 1,701.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,469,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 3,796.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

