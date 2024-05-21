Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.36% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBMC stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.90. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

