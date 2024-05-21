Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,490 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

