Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Jason Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:JASN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Jason Industries shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 238,800 shares.

Jason Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.60.

Jason Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.