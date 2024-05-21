Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. Approximately 18,855 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 71,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Jiayin Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a market cap of $362.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 66.42%. The company had revenue of $225.43 million during the quarter.

About Jiayin Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

