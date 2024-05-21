Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 9,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $611,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,229. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,387,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522,009 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,419,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,411,000 after buying an additional 305,798 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,142,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520,580 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,528,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,768,000 after acquiring an additional 618,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,063,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,724 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JCI opened at $70.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $72.99.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

