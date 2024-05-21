Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.72. Approximately 602 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54.

Jollibee Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Jollibee Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.97%.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

