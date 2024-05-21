Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.50 and a 200-day moving average of $178.49. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $209.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

View Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.