JOYY (YY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect JOYY to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $569.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect JOYY to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.35. JOYY has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

