JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPIB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the period.

JPIB stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

