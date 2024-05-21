Jump Financial LLC Buys 42,028 Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 131.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 167.2% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 818,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 512,488 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at about $441,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ELP opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.80.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Cuts Dividend

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

(Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.