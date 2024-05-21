Jump Financial LLC Has $608,000 Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Teekay worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Teekay by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 66,726 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 90,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teekay by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 288,660 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Price Performance

NYSE TK opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62. Teekay Co. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Teekay Increases Dividend

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.05 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 96.36%. This is a boost from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

