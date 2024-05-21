Jump Financial LLC Has $630,000 Stock Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 81.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 148,600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 822,156 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,279,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,159,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VKTX opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.88. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

