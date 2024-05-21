Jump Financial LLC Invests $635,000 in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Crown by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Crown by 53.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Crown from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,178 shares in the company, valued at $52,486,042.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

