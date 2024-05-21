Jump Financial LLC Invests $644,000 in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in REGENXBIO by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in REGENXBIO by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in REGENXBIO by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $781.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.38. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $28.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on REGENXBIO from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGNX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,033.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,878 shares of company stock worth $1,203,120 in the last three months. 13.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGENXBIO Profile

(Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.