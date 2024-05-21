Jump Financial LLC Takes $617,000 Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 68,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.42. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $45.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

