Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Shares Down 0.1%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. 198,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 147,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67.

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organization worldwide. The company provides cloud communications platforms, which manages multi-channel integrated communications services including inbound/outbound messaging solutions, programmable voice and interactive voice response configurations, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, rich communication services, and other IP communications, such as e-mail, push notifications, video/audio/chat, and WhatsApp services.

