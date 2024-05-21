Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 7.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 10.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 14.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 18.7% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,666 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.8 %

K opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

