Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kodiak Gas Services traded as high as $29.43 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 39497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

KGS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Insider Transactions at Kodiak Gas Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, Director Margaret C. Montana purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

