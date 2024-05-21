Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Koppers worth $21,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Koppers alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 617.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Koppers by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 123,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 94,732 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Singular Research raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE:KOP opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.45 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $923.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Insider Activity at Koppers

In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $267,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,005,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,094 over the last 90 days. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Profile

(Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.